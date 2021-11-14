Sunday, November 14, 2021  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Top fire official suspects ‘arson’ in Cooperative Market fire

'Explosion heard' before the fire that caused heavy losses

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A fire erupted in the Cooperative Market in Karachi's Saddar area on Sunday afternoon engulfing the market and causing heavy financial losses.

Karachi Chief Fire officers says he suspects arson behind the fire, which, according to some reports, started after an "explosion."

The fire department has declared it a "third-degree" fire and requested help from other government agencies including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and the Karachi Port Trust to take part in the firefighting operation, SAMAA Digital's Aamir Majeed reported.

At least four fire engines were initially called in to responding to the fire. However, the number has increased to ten, says Majeed.

SAMAA TV broadcasted images from outside the multi-storey market, showing the entrances to the building completely engulfed in flames and smoke.

Fire fighters were seen trying to douse out the flames.

The Cooperative Market houses several shops selling clothes in one section and electronic products in the other. The section that was on fire housed mainly clothe shops.

Heart broken shop owners were seen milling around the market. They complained that fire engines were late to arrive and then ran out of water.

A shop owners estimated the losses at "millions of rupees worth."

This images shows an entrance to the Cooperative Market in Karachi's Saddar engulfed in flames. SAMAA TV

Cooperative Market is located on Abdullah Haroon Road near the Regal Chowk in Saddar.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Footage from SAMAA TV showed bikers and passersby hurriedly leaving the area as the intensity of the fire increased after the sun set.

Earlier, journalist Afzal Nadeem Dogar shared a video on twitter showing huge plumes of smoke rising in the air.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fire
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi fire, cooperative market fire, losses in cooperative market fire,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another day, another historic-high for US dollar
Another day, another historic-high for US dollar
Hyundai increases car prices
Hyundai increases car prices
Top fire official suspects 'arson' in Cooperative Market fire
Top fire official suspects ‘arson’ in Cooperative Market fire
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
Video: Zulfi Bukhari says PTI won’t accept any in-house change
Video: Zulfi Bukhari says PTI won’t accept any in-house change
Now Instagram will tell you when to 'take a break'
Now Instagram will tell you when to ‘take a break’
CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan
CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan
ISPR: Two soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Hoshab
ISPR: Two soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab
KMC strips advertisement signboards, hoardings from public places
KMC strips advertisement signboards, hoardings from public places
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.