Top fire official suspects ‘arson’ in Cooperative Market fire

'Explosion heard' before the fire that caused heavy losses

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire erupted in the Cooperative Market in Karachi's Saddar area on Sunday afternoon engulfing the market and causing heavy financial losses.

Karachi Chief Fire officers says he suspects arson behind the fire, which, according to some reports, started after an "explosion."

The fire department has declared it a "third-degree" fire and requested help from other government agencies including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and the Karachi Port Trust to take part in the firefighting operation, SAMAA Digital's Aamir Majeed reported.

At least four fire engines were initially called in to responding to the fire. However, the number has increased to ten, says Majeed.

SAMAA TV broadcasted images from outside the multi-storey market, showing the entrances to the building completely engulfed in flames and smoke.

Fire fighters were seen trying to douse out the flames.

The Cooperative Market houses several shops selling clothes in one section and electronic products in the other. The section that was on fire housed mainly clothe shops.

Heart broken shop owners were seen milling around the market. They complained that fire engines were late to arrive and then ran out of water.

A shop owners estimated the losses at "millions of rupees worth."

This images shows an entrance to the Cooperative Market in Karachi's Saddar engulfed in flames. SAMAA TV

Cooperative Market is located on Abdullah Haroon Road near the Regal Chowk in Saddar.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Footage from SAMAA TV showed bikers and passersby hurriedly leaving the area as the intensity of the fire increased after the sun set.

Earlier, journalist Afzal Nadeem Dogar shared a video on twitter showing huge plumes of smoke rising in the air.

A big fire broke out in the cooperative market near Regal Chowk in Saddar, the busiest business area of ​​Karachi. Fire brigade has been called from all over the city. @DMCSindhPolice #Karachi #FireSark pic.twitter.com/B6dlSaXgJ9 — Afzal Nadeem Dogar (@GeoDogar) November 14, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.