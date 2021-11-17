Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Fire breaks out at Karachi’s Zainab Market

The market houses garment shops at ground and 1st floors

Posted: Nov 17, 2021
Posted: Nov 17, 2021

A fire broke out at a building in Karachi’s Zainab Market on Wednesday just two days after a blaze gutted several shops at the Cooperative Market near by.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the upper floors of the multi-storey Victoria Centre.

The buildings at Zainab market house garment shops on the ground and lowers floors. The upper floors are used either as warehouses or wholesale shops, SAMAA Digital‘s Aamir Majeed says.

Police and fire brigade officers arrived on the spot and, using megaphones, instructed the shop keepers to vacate the area.


The fire started from the third floor

Chief fire officer

At least six fire engines and one snorkel fire truck have been called in.

Zainab Market and Cooperative Market are located on the Abdullah Haroon Road in the Saddar area.

KMC Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed told SAMAA Digital that the fire started from the third floor of the building.

The traffic police, meanwhile, has provided diversions and directed the traffic through alternative routes. Abdullah Haroon Road is one of the busiest arteries in the city centre.

A huge fire raged through the Cooperative Market on Sunday and gutted at least 35 shops completely and damaged many other. The chief fire officer of the city said he suspected arson behind the fire.

Sindh CM orders investigation

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the fire at Victoria Centre, a statement from the CM House said.

The CM has ordered Karachi Commissioner and KMC Administrator to conduct an inquiry into the incident to find out the cause of the fire, according to the statement.

