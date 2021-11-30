Fire breaks out at AWT Plaza near II Chundrigar road

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire broke out at the AWT Plaza near I. I. Chundrigar Road Karachi on Tuesday morning.

Huge smoke plumes were seen rising in the air.

The plaza and an adjoining building have been evacuated. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Geo News, which is located nearby, reported that the fire department claims to have dispatched three fire-tenders to the site but they are yet to reach the spot.

Smoke plumes were visible from the distance of a couple of kilometers.

Karachi has witnessed several incidents of fire in November. Two major fires gutted several shop at the Cooperative Market and at the Zainab Market's Victoria building.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.