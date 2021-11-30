Tuesday, November 30, 2021  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fire breaks out at AWT Plaza near II Chundrigar road

Buildings evacuated as smoke plumes rise

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

A fire broke out at the AWT Plaza near I. I. Chundrigar Road Karachi on Tuesday morning.

Huge smoke plumes were seen rising in the air.

The plaza and an adjoining building have been evacuated. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Geo News, which is located nearby, reported that the fire department claims to have dispatched three fire-tenders to the site but they are yet to reach the spot.

Smoke plumes were visible from the distance of a couple of kilometers.

Karachi has witnessed several incidents of fire in November. Two major fires gutted several shop at the Cooperative Market and at the Zainab Market's Victoria building.

 

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi woman scammed, raped by PUBG friend: police
Karachi woman scammed, raped by PUBG friend: police
Video: Thirty vehicles collide in huge motorway pile-up
Video: Thirty vehicles collide in huge motorway pile-up
Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers
Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers
Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan's economy, dies
Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies
Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed
Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed
Fire breaks out at AWT Plaza near II Chundrigar road
Fire breaks out at AWT Plaza near II Chundrigar road
No stay orders, what's stopping you now, SHC asks SBCA
No stay orders, what’s stopping you now, SHC asks SBCA
Massive fire engulfs shanties near Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi
Massive fire engulfs shanties near Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi
FBR fights for 75-paisa tax over 5min calls in SC
FBR fights for 75-paisa tax over 5min calls in SC
Federal cabinet, PPP rally, Omicron, fog, Islamabad schools
Federal cabinet, PPP rally, Omicron, fog, Islamabad schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.