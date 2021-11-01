Monday, November 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter

As people have stopped using masks, says Dr Faisal Sultan

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan could face the fifth wave of coronavirus in winter this year as people have stopped using facemasks, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din.

This is dangerous, he said.

Dr Sultan said that the government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent.

“Millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus,” he said, adding that these people are at most risk.”

In total, more than 150 million people in the country need to be vaccinated, he said. So far 26 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 20 per cent more have received a single dose. Second dose is vital for protection against Covid, said Dr Sultan and urded people to “get fully vaccinated,”

Dr said that despite a sharp decline in covid-19 cases, fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations is not increased.

"To ensure there is no fifth wave of covid, we have to meet vaccination targets set.”

We will remain vulnerable if a large segment of population is unvaccinated, he added.

Steps are being taken to control dengue cases

Talking about rising in dengue cases, he said there are three to four factors involved in the dengue virus. Besides mosquitoes, climate change, hygiene and immunity also plays part in the number of cases.

Dr Sultan said that there was a dangerous wave of dengue in Lahore 10 years ago. Every few years, there is a wave of dengue virus, he added.

“Steps are being taken to control dengue but the number of public health workers are limited. The primary health system does not exist as an organizational structure and more work need to be done in this regard,” he added.

Precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites

The National Institute of Health has issued an advisory to contain dengue cases as the number continues to rise across the country especially in the major cities of Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi.

The research institute has urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.

  • Wear full sleeves shirts

  • Use anti-mosquito lotion

  • Use nets over windows, doors and other passages

  • Use parasite net on the bed

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Dengue, Coronavirus, fifth wave, Faisal Sultan, NCOC, people stop using mask
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Taliban supreme commander makes first public appearance
Taliban supreme commander makes first public appearance
World’s first electric F1 car unveiled at COP26
World’s first electric F1 car unveiled at COP26
Pakistanis among top six asylum seekers in EU: report
Pakistanis among top six asylum seekers in EU: report
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
Containers removed to end roadblocks in Punjab cities
Containers removed to end roadblocks in Punjab cities
Panjgur motorcycle bomb blast kills two
Panjgur motorcycle bomb blast kills two
PDM holds rally in Buzdar's Dera Ghazi Khan
PDM holds rally in Buzdar’s Dera Ghazi Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.