Federal cabinet, PPP rally, Omicron, fog, Islamabad schools

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today to decide on the 13 items on the agenda. The meeting would also assess the political and financial situation of the country. The cabinet is expected to approve amendments to the National Aviation Policy. It will be briefed on vacant positions at various ministries and divisions.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is holding a rally in Peshawar today in connection with its foundation day. The stage has been literally set with 30,000 chairs at the venue. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally. PPP activists from Sindh also pour in.

The new Covid-19 variant Omicron has spread to at least 15 countries. Pakistan National Command and Control Authority chief Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan told a press conference yesterday that it is inevitable that the COVID-19’s Omicron variant will hit Pakistan because holding viruses at bay was impossible for any country.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan fluctuates. A day after less than 200 cases were recorded on Sunday, at least 475 people tested positive on Monday pushing the positivity rate to above 1%. Yesterday, ten Covid-19 patients passed away. Pakistan will be launching a mega vaccination drive soon.

A dense fog has hit Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plains causing traffic disruptions. Sections of motorways M1, connecting Peshawar with Islamabad, M11, connecting Lahore to Sialkot, and M3, connecting Lahore to Multan, were closed on Monday morning.

Teachers at Islamabad’s public sector model schools are up in arms against a government decision to place these schools under the metropolitan corporation. The teachers will protest today boycotting classes. A joint action committee has advised students against coming to schools.

Fact-check: No, Omicron variant doesn’t damage lungs in 15 minutes

Experts have dispelled disinformation making rounds on social media about the new Omicron coronavirus strain. They evidence on the severity of the new variant is still inconclusive.

No Sindh, Balochistan CNG till Feb 15 so kitchens run

Sui Southern Gas Corporation decided on Monday to discontinue the gas supply to CNG (compressed natural gas) stations in Sindh Balochistan for two and a half months.