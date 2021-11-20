Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Fazl urges ‘establishment’ to withdraw support for Imran

PDM Chief says will lead long march on Islamabad

Posted: Nov 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a rally in Peshawar on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged “the establishment” to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Imran to avoid a clash with the opposition.

Speaking at a PDM rally in Peshawar against rising inflation, Rehman said “as long as you stand behind [Imran Khan], our stone will be thrown and it may or may not hit him but it would fly into your chest.”

Without naming anyone, the PDM chief also said “there is a possibility that someone is weakened by the politics of compromise” or the desire to remain in power but he and his party had no such “greed” and will continue to fight.

The opposition has recently come under criticism after failing to block legislation in a joint session of Parliament which passed 33 bills, some of the controversial. Some of the opposition members were absent from the session.

Fazlur Rehman said he would lead a PDM march on Islamabad. “Then we will close the roads, not you,” he said addressing the government which had warned of closing roads in the event of a PDM march.

The PDM chief criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for increasing Pakistan’s debt burden and “handing the country to western institutions.”

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, addressing the rally, said the government had passed the law on electronic voting machines (EVMs) to rig the next general elections.

The government leaders, on the other hand, have downplayed the warning of the long march from the PDM.

Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry said the opposition lacked a strong following. “They could only eat halva,” he said.

Special Assitant to the PM Shehbaz Gill shared photos of the PDM’s Peshawar rally and said it could not draw a large crowd.

