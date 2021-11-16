Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology before ECP

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has tendered an apology before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over his remarks about the institution and the chief election commissioner.

Chaudhry was summoned by the ECP after he accused the chief election commissioner of becoming the opposition’s mouthpiece. He had also alleged that the ECP had become a headquarters for the opposition parties.

On Tuesday, Chaudry told an ECP bench that he has immense respect for the chief election commissioner.

He said he was a ‘mouthpiece’ for the cabinet and the government and many of his statements did not reflect his personal views.

Fawad Chaudry said he is a lawyer and had neither been embroiled in a confrontation with courts nor he wants to in future.

The ECP bench ordered Fawad to submit his apology in writing.

Chaudhry and Railways Minister Azam Swati had blasted the ECP for its objections against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The ECP has pointed out flaws in the government’s plans about EVMs and opposed their use for the next general elections, while the government is pushing legislation to introduce EVMs.

Swati was issued a show-cause notice after he said he wished the ECP to be set on fire.

Electoral reforms

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Chaudhry said he was hopeful that the ECP would take his statement positively.

The information minister said it was natural for the government to propose electoral reforms before elections. He urged the opposition to consider the proposed reforms.

Speaking about former Judge Shamim Rana’s statement, Chaudhry said opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had a history of attacking institutions. It first launched a smear campaign against the army and now it is conspiring against the judiciary, he said.