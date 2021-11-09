Fawad: Armed forces have prerogative to hold talks with rebels

The minister says negotiations are being held within Constitution’s framework

Armed forces have sacrificed the most number of lives in the war against terrorism and therefore it also reserves the right to negotiate with rebels, federal minister for communication Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

He was talking on the SAMAA TV program Nadeem Malik Live.

“Neither the government nor the army has the mandate to hold talks outside the outlines of the Constitution … All talks are being held within the framework of the basic law,” Fawad Chaudhry told the TV show host.

According to him, every war had a logical end. “If elements in the defunct Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP pledge to uphold the country’s Constitution, they can end the war. They can return home,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the request for initiating talks was made by the Afghanistan government, insisting that a large number of people in TTP had joined it for diverse reasons and they were not involved in attacking the interests of Pakistan and they now wanted to return to their homes.

He said that this was a matter of individuals and not of any particular group.

The minister said that the process was initially owned by Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 1.

He said that the parliament did not discuss such issues because these decisions were taken by the government because it represented the parliament and the prime minister was the head of parliament.

However, he said that the opposition had been informed about these developments, adding that the government would keep all stakeholders on the same page in this regard.

Referring to Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan or TLP, he said that he would decline to make any comment because only foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been authorized to discuss issues relating to this organization.