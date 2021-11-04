‘Fantastic tea’ recalled as Abhinandan promoted Group Captain

Two years after he was shot down and captured by Pakistan, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been promoted as Group Captain, a rank equivalent to Colonel in the Army.

Indian media outlets reported on Thursday that the officer has been cleared for promotion to the rank of Group Captain by IAF and he would be putting on his new rank shortly.

Soon after the announcement was made, Twitter buzzed with “fantastic tea” comments once again. Abhinandan had used the phrase “the tea is fantastic” during his captivity in Pakistan.

It has been two years since his capture.

Abhinandan was arrested by Pakistani forces after his aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force in an aerial dogfight in February 2019. He was released, however, by Pakistan as a gesture of peace.

In a video statement he recorded during the captivity, Abhinandan said he found the Pakistani army to be “a very fine professional force, and very chivalrous.”

“I have been very impressed by the chivalry which has been displayed by the Pakistani Army,” he said said.

In the same video he made the ‘tea is fantastic’ remark. The video provided material for most of the memes and jokes about India Pakistan relations and conflict, including cricket battles.

Abhinandan was debriefed by Indian authorities after his release and allowed to fly again.

He was conferred with the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest war time gallantry medal.

The wreckage of the MiG-21 Bison — an upgraded version of MiG-21 — he lost to Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder was displayed at Pakistan Air Headquarters in Islamabad last year.

For hours after Abhinandan was shot down, India denied losing him and the MiG-21 Bison. It was only after visuals were shown across TV screens that Modi government acknowledged the kill.

To save face, Indian government and media repeatedly claimed that Abhinandan was able to down a Pakistani F-16 before going down himself. However, such claims have been rejected by international defence experts. In April 2019, Foreign Policy magazine reported that “U.S. personnel recently counted Islamabad’s F-16s and found none missing.”

Pakistan did not use F-16, nor was it allowed under the purchase agreement with the US to use it, in the disputed Kashmir region.