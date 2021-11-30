Tuesday, November 30, 2021  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Fake recruitment ad draws large crowd in Rawalpindi

The candidates were infuriated and launched into a protest

Posted: Nov 30, 2021
Posted: Nov 30, 2021

This screengrab shows people gathered at Rawalpindi's Rawal Road.

A fake social media advertisement has prompted thousands of young men from several cities to arrive in Rawalpindi where they gathered before a building at the Rawal Road, causing traffic delays.

The revelation that the ad was fake, infuriated the young men who turned violent and chanted slogans. They threw stones at the Fauji Tower, which was named in the fake advertisement.

The local authorities called in the police to control the rampaging crowd. 

Footages on social media show broken window panes and a large crowd at the entrance of a building.

The Fouji Foundation officials used megaphones to announce that the advertisement was fake. 

They have also put up banners about the fake ad and said that only the Fauji Foundation website should be trusted.

The banners were displayed last week after the fake advertisement appeared on social media. The foundation also tried to counter fake ads on social media.

Internet searches reveal that an unusually detailed advertisement appeared on social media earlier in November. It provided details on the required qualifications, documents and age, potential salary, and the process for the recruitment.

The ad said interested candidates should visit the Fauji Tower on Tuesday, November 30 for the selection and final interview to be recruited for the Bahrain police.

The advertisement said that people from across the country could apply for the posts. Some of the men gathered at the Rawal Road Tuesday morning said they had come from as far palaces as Multan and Bhakar.

Several Pakistanis are already serving on the Bahrain Police.

