Faisalabad woman gets father arrested over forced marriage

The woman wanted to marry for love

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman in Faisalabad filed an FIR against her father and got him arrested after she was allegedly forced to marry against her will.

The police have rescued the young woman from her father's house in Chak Jhumra area of Faisalabad and she has appeared before a local court.

The victim said her father forced her to marry and tied her up at his home. “I want to marry for love but my parents threatened to kill me,” she said.

SAMAA TV's Yousaf Cheema says the police came to know about woman's confinement through their "sources."

The police took immediate action as they received the information from the sources and rescued the girl and arrested her father, he says.

A video clip shows the woman being freed from chains by an older woman at what appears to be her father's house.

The woman registered an FIR against her father after being rescued. She then appeared before a court.

It is rare case in the country where free-will marriage couples face retribution usually from woman's family.

In some cases woman are denied the right to refuse marriage proposals.

On July 5, a woman was killed for refusing a marriage proposal at Aziz Fatima Road in Faisalabad.

A man was arrested in connection with the murder. During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he wanted to marry the victim and killed her when she refused his proposal.

