Ex-CJP should challenge accusations against him, says Khursheed Shah

“In the past, another judge had levelled allegations against him but there was no follow up on that. I’m praying that this one turns out to be false,” Shah told SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir in an exclusive interview aired on Friday.

“In my opinion, he should at least challenge it. If he won’t then it would give an impression that Maryam Nawaz’s allegations are true.”

On November 15, The News published a story with revelations about former CJP that he allegedly deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before 2018 elections. The story was based on information from a former top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana M Shamim.

A week later, a website called Fact Focus, being run by a self-exiled journalist Ahmed Noorani, released an alleged audio clip of former CJP.

The website claims that Justice (retd) Nisar could be heard telling another person that he had been told by institutions to sentence Nawaz Sharif to pave the way for Imran Khan. The ex-CJP also allegedly says that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will also be sentenced. The other person says a sentence for the daughter could not be justified, and Justice (retd) Nisar says that he agrees with the statement but his “friends” would not relent.

The former has termed the clip fabricated. Saqib Nisar has told SAMAA in an exclusive interview that a ‘fake’ audio clip attributed to him was meant to pressure the judiciary into favouring the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leadership, which faces court cases.

Responding to question about PML-N targeting the media by withholding release of government ads, Shah said that everyone has their own politics. “We have our own way of doing politics, we want to see the media as independent. We tolerate criticism and think it’s beneficial for us.”

Shah refused to comment on Maryam’s audio wherein she can be heard ordering curbs on media.

The PPP leader said that his party never used public funds to run party media cells.

“I don’t think so. Ministries used to distribute ads equally. It was never a pick and choose during our tenure.”

PPP, PML-N alliance still on cards

PPP leader Khursheed Shah while responding to a question about possibility of an alliance between PML-N and PPP said, “Everything is possible in politics.”

To a question if that means PPP will support PML-N’s narrative, Shah said every party has their own political narratives. “Alliance is one thing, narrative is another.”

In-house change only constitutional way forward

Khursheed Shah said that it seems that there’s only one constitutional way and that is in-house change. If the situation gets worse and there’s anarchy, it could have serious implications, he warned.

When the interviewer asked if he agrees to Aitzaz Ahsan that the establishment has no choice but Bilawal, Shah responded, “I pray that Bilawal becomes the only choice, but it should be of the public.”