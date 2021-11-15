Ex-CJP deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before 2018 elections: newspaper

“One clown after another is running a campaign in this country to try to make it out like Nawaz Sharif is a victim,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted Monday.

He had a question. “Where did Nawaz Sharif get the money to buy the Avenfield Apartments from?”

These cryptic barbed subtweets and loaded questions were fired off from Fawad Chaudhry’s Twitter handle with the ink scarcely dry on the newspaper that had prompted them.

On Monday, November 15, The News published a story with revelations about Pakistan’s former Chief Justice, Saqib Nisar. The story was based on information from a former top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana M Shamim. Saqib Nisar was visiting him in GB for vacations in 2018. One evening, as they drank tea, Nisar received a call. The person on the other end was his Registrar. “He [Nisar] directed him to go the residence of Justice…of… and request him to immediately call him [Nisar].” The story did not give the name of the judge who was supposed to follow these orders.

Nisar instructed the Registrar to convey, on his behalf, that “Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must not be released on bail before the general elections at any cost.”

Nisar later told the mystery high court judge that PML-N leaders must remain in jail until the elections were over. “On assurances from the other side, he [Saqib Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” according to the GB judge, speaking to The News.

Nisar also told the GB judge to treat this exchange as if he had never heard anything.

However, GB’s Rana M Shamim broke his silence in an affidavit on November 10. His statements were given under oath. The document contains his signatures as well as a copy of his CNIC.

His statement added that Nawaz and Maryam were “falsely implicated”.

The PML-N founder and his daughter were convicted by an accountability court in a graft case before the 2018 elections. They were accused of owning assets beyond means.

Fawad Chaudhry called the news “silly,” “fabricated” and “a conspiracy theory”.

“Imagine you go to a judge. He is sitting with his phone to issue such orders in front of you. That too for a suspect who is not an ordinary man but the prime minister,” he remarked on Twitter.

“Maryam always said she has no property in London or Pakistan. Now property worth billions [of rupees] has come to light. Justify it,” he added.