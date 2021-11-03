Ertugrul actors craving for Karachi’s spicy biryani

Coşkun and Sönmez thanked Pakistan for their love

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two actors from the cast of popular Turkish serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul are visiting Karachi, and they wish to eat Karachi’s spicy biryani.

Cengiz Coşkun and Nurettin Sönmez, who played Turgut and Bamsı in the show, are visiting Karachi for a brand endorsement.

The two actors visited Sindh Governor House Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Governor Imran Ismail pledged to "grow the cultural exchange" between Pakistan and Turkey.

“Pakistan is collaborating with Turkey for the first time in history to create a show on the life of Salahuddin Ayubi,” said Ismail.

Talking about actors’ desire to taste Karachi’s biryani, the governor cautioned that they should only try it “if they can handle spices.”

“Both Bamsi [Nurettin Sönmez] and Turgut [Cengiz Coşkun] have said that they can eat spicy biryani, so we will make them try our special biryani,” Ismail said.

Coşkun and Sönmez expressed their gratitude and thanked Pakistan for their love.

PTI to win 2023 elections: Ismail

Talking about his party’s chances in the 2023 elections, the governor is hopeful for PTI's win in the 2023 general elections.

“Not only will you see a new Pakistan in 2023, you will also hear my new song,” said Ismail.