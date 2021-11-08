Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Encroachment cases to be forwarded to relevant tribunal: Karachi commissioner

Iqbal Memon orders to keep city encroachment-free

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter/ Commissioner Karachi

Encroachment cases will be forwarded to the relevant tribunal for proper action against such illegal activities, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon decided in a meeting held at the deputy commissioner Central’s office on Monday.

Central DC Taha Saleem, ADC-I Wasimuddin, ADC-II Imran Rajput, assistant commissioners, and SBCA officials and police attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Karachi commissioner said that all deputy commissioners should ensure encroachment-free spaces in their respective districts after the end of the anti-encroachment drives.

“This can be done through referring all encroachment-related cases to the tribunal for the final verdict,” the commissioner said.

Memon said that a barcode would be included in the fine/penalty receipt against profiteers so that the penalty amounts can be deposited in the exchequer.

In the meeting, Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem briefed the Karachi commissioner about action taken against illegal constructions in the district.

Saleem said: “Committees at district and sub-divisional level have been formed for demolishing illegal constructions across the district.

He said that the district administration was currently engaged in demolishing under-construction and vacant illegal buildings.

“As many as 25 illegal buildings have been demolished by the end of October, 77 such buildings have been sealed and 10 persons involved in illegal constructions have been arrested,” Saleem added.

He said that the operation against illegal constructions was being carried out rigorously.

The district administration and SBCA staff continue to demolish illegal buildings in the district.

