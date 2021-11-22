Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Electricity companies want consumers to pay more on October bills

Karachi to shoulder a burden of Rs516 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

The Central Power Purchasing Agency and the K-Electric have requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority or Nepra to increase the per-unit price of electricity by Rs4.75 for the month of October.

If the request is granted, electricity consumers who have already paid their October bills will now be paying more. Consumers only from Karachi will shoulder a burden of Rs516 million.

The Nepra has confirmed that applications were filed for October fuel price adjustment.

The CPPA says the production cost of electricity in October was Rs5.17 while the reference fuel cost for the period was Rs9.92 per unit.

Moreover, gas shortages and high cost of electricity generation from furnace oil are the main reasons for the uptick in the cost of electricity.

The hearing on the request from the CPPA will be held on November 30 while the K-electric's request would be heard on December 2.

After the hearing, the Nepra will decide whether to increase the electricity price or not.

In case of an increase in the electricity price , an additional burden of Rs516 million will be imposed on the consumers of Karachi.

On November 5, Nepra had increased the electricity tariff by Rs1.39 per unit. The increase was applicable on consumers of all distribution companies across Pakistan, including K-Electric.



