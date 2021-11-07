Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook Swat and adjoining areas at around 5am Sunday morning.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Afghanistan’s Hindukush Region and its depth was 120km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near Afghanistan’s Hindukush Region. Photo: National Seismic Monitoring Centre

No loss of life or injuries has been reported so far. After the tremors were felt, people in the region ran out of their houses and chaos ensued in the area.

Last month, 20 people were killed and 300 injured after an earthquake shook Balochistan’s Harnai. Shocks were felt as far away as Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Zhob, Sibbi, Loralai, Dukki, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, and Muslim Bagh.