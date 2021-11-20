Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Doctor-blogger’s suicide: Rape charges likely to be dropped

Suspects' DNA did not match with the victim’s samples

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Photo: File

The DNA samples of suspects Junaid Khan and Waqas Hassan Rizvi did not match the samples obtained from the victim in the doctor-blogger suicide case, rising the possibility that rape charges against the suspects would be dropped, according to a defense lawyer.

The police initially believed the young woman was murdered but later declared the death a suicide.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge South heard the case of a 24-year-old woman’s alleged suicide.

The investigating officer submitted the report by Liaquat University Jamshoro before the court. According to the report, the DNA samples of the suspects have not matched with the victim’s samples.

The prosecution had also included rape provisions in the case when the suspects initially refused to submit their DNA samples.

The defense lawyer says after the sample mismatch the rape charges would be dropped from the case.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the case till December 11.

Doctor-blogger’s death

On August 23, 2020, the Karachi police had ruled that the death of a young doctor on August 18 was a suicide.

Four suspects were arrested in the case and faced charges of rape, and supplying drugs and the weapon to the victim.

According to the police, the woman was “troubled” because of the friend, who also supplied her the pistol.

The 24-year-old woman was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on the night of August 18 with her pulse absent, according to the then executive director of the hospital, Dr Seemin Jamali.

The woman died before hospital staff. No postmortem examination was conducted at the family’s request and they buried her in Mirpurkhas, she confirmed.

On September 24, 2020, according to SSP Investigation Bashir Brohi, four suspects revealed during an interrogation that they were also selling drugs to the young doctor. The accused were identified as Saadullah, Mohammad Owais, Nasir and Mohammad Bilal

On October 15, 2020, the body of the doctor-blogger was exhumed in Mirpurkhas by a five-member medical team that was ordered by the Sindh High Court.

On December 7, 2020, the High Court ordered the suspects Junaid and Waqas to submit a bond of Rs200,000 each. The court declared the police investigation in the case “flawed”.

The two suspects escaped from a Karachi court after their bail applications were rejected.

