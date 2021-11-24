Wednesday, November 24, 2021  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1443
DMC east administrator reviews sewerage issues in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony

He directed the DMC officials to coordinate with the KWSB

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 23, 2021

The District Municipal Corporation East Administrator Rehmatullah Shaikh has reviewed the sewerage issues in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony. The newly appointed administrator made an official visit Tuesday.

In his visit, the DMC East chief reassured that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) will play its due role in order to resolve all the sewerage issues in Manzoor Colony area.

“The DMC administration is in contact with KWSB administration and ensuring for resolving sewerage related issues in the area,” he added.

He directed the DMC officials to coordinate with the KWSB administration and highlight the identified sewerage lines which get clogged on the regular basis.

“The measures must be taken along with the KWSB staff for rectification of leaked sewerage lines,” said Shaikh.

The administrator contacted the KWSB officers for fixing the sewerage issue at Allama Iqbal Road in Manzoor Colony area.

