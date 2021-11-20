Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Depriving women from heritance share is disgusting, against Islam: SC

A Jirga had no jurisdiction to decide inheritance share

Posted: Nov 20, 2021
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP/File

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has said that depriving women from their share in inheritance is against Islam and disgusting.

The court said this in the verdict of a case in which daughters’ had sought share in their late father’s inheritance.

Habib Khan, who passed away in 1986, had married thrice. His third wife, Gulsaza, had claimed that her husband had transferred all his property in her name before his death.

Habib Khan’s daughter had filed a suit but it was rejected. Appeal against the verdict and civil revision were also rejected, so the case ended up at the apex court.

The court overturned the earlier verdicts and allowed daughters share in their father’s inheritance.

The court said that the Meharnama that Gulsaza produced to support her claim could not be authenticated. Two of the witnesses who signed the document were minors at the time when the agreement was supposedly signed.

Habib Khan’s third wife also produced a Razinam brokered by a Jirga as a supporting document.

The court said that a Jirga (informal arbitration committee where community/tribal elders make decisions about contentious issues) “could not determine shares in inheritance contrary to the commands of Allah mentioned in Holy Quran.”

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa in his written judgment said that it has become a norm to deprive women of their share in inheritance through fraud and other tactics. This is against the Allah’s order, he said.

A Jirga had no jurisdiction with regard to the inheritance share which have been prescribed by the Shari’ah of Islam, the verdict said.

