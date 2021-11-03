Decision to turn Mohatta Palace into college illegal: Sindh govt

Report by Irfanul Haq

The Sindh government has decided to challenge the high court’s decision to turn Qasar-e-Fatima, commonly known as Mohatta Palace, into a medical college.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the additional advocate general said that it was impossible to construct a college on a heritage site. “The Sindh government has decided to challenge the single bench’s verdict because it’s illegal. We will take our arguments to a two-member bench.”

The state prosecutor added that orders of changing the name of Mohatta Palace were illegal as well.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Haris, the petitioner’s counsel, resented that the heritage building was being used by the provincial government for commercial purposes. “These people [government officials] are just filling their pockets. The establishment of a medical college will shut down their businesses.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the hearing till November 15.

Earlier, on October 30, the Sindh High Court issued its written verdict in the case. It stated that the original look and cultural status of the building will be preserved.

A new trust shall be opened which will be responsible for the establishment of the medical college. The educational institution will be reserved for women and a hostel will be built inside it as well.

The court has ordered the government to prepare a list of all the items inside the building and install a plaque with the names of legal heirs on it. A report, comprising the site’s pictures and its revenue generation, has been summoned as well.

Who owns Mohatta Palace?

Mohatta Palace is a declared heritage site. The palace was built in the late 1920s, two decades before the partition of India. The palace was designed by Agha Ahmed Hussain, the first known Muslim architect of the sub-continent of the 24 architectural firms in the 20th century. It is built on an area of 18,500 sq. ft. and the front area is trimmed with beautiful windows, spandrels, stone brackets, balustrades with floral motifs, domes, and exquisite railings.

It was built for Shivratan Mohatta. According to Usman Damohi, a well-known Karachi historian, in his book Karachi Taareekh Kay Aaeenay Main:

“In 1927, Shivratan Mohatta, a successful Marwari entrepreneur, commissioned a palatial house in the affluent seaside neighbourhood of Clifton. The architect commissioned for the assignment was Ahmed Hussein Agha, one of the first Muslim architects of India. He came from Jaipur to take up the assignment.

“Working in a Mughal revival style with a combination of locally available yellow Gizri stone and pink stone from Jodhpur, he sought to recreate the Anglo-Mughal palaces of the Rajput princes.”

Mohatta’s wife was ill and doctors had advised that the refreshing sea breeze would cure her, according to Karachi: Legacies of Empires by Peerzada Salman.

After independence the site housed the offices for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and later as Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah residence and it came to by known as Qasr-e-Fatima.

After Fatima Jinnah passed away the building went to her sister Shireen Jinnah, who lived there. When she died, the property went to their trusts and they fought over it. This was in 1971. The building was sealed.

In 1993 or 1994, the Sindh government went to court, saying that it wanted to take care of the building which was falling apart. The Sindh High Court, led by Chief Justice Sabihuddin Ahmed, decided that it would be evaluated and sold the Sindh government. The property was valued at Rs68 million at the time. However, there was the question of where that money would come from.

The matter was brought up with Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who spoke with Sindh Governor Mahmood Haroon. The secretary of culture at the time was Khwaja Shahid Hussain.

The trustees did not object and the property was turned into a museum under the Mohatta Palace Gallery Trust.