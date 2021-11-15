Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Did you buy sugar at reduced price?

Officials inadvertently spark debate on sugar price, gas shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The government on Sunday came under fire after its officials stirred hornets’ nets by making statements about reduced sugar prices and the availability of natural gas during the winter.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudry and Special Advisor to the PM Shahbaz Gill claimed that the price of sugar had been reduced by Rs43 per kilogram. They issued similar tweets and attacked media outlets for not reporting on this positive development. Chaudry reiterated the need for “new laws” about media as, he said “the nexus between a negative media and fake news is dangerous for the country.”

However, it was not long before social media users started questioning these claims and asked where they could get sugar at reduced rates. Most of them said they had purchased sugar at Rs140 per kg.

A few social media users said that only poor quality sugar was available at R90 per kg, but it lacked sweetness and was in powdered form.

SAMAA TV‘s Barrister Ehtesham Amir-ud-din, who hosts Sawal, said he had got the latest prices from Islamabad and Sargodha and found that sugar was being sold at Rs130 per kg, though a poor variety was available at Rs95.

He rejected Chaudhry’s claim that the media was conspiring against the government and said that it only reflected the truth.

“The media is telling you that the performance Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has come up with is dangerous for this country and we really wish you all the very best that you perform well.” 

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Division and the Sui Northern Gas Company issued separate statements to claim that reports about a possible gas shortage during the winter were not true.

The reports carried by almost all newspapers in the country were based on a statement by Federal Energy Minister Hamad Azhar who told the Senate that the natural gas would be supplied only thrice a day to consumers so that they could prepare the three meals of the day.

The Petroleum Division and the Sui Northern Gas Company said that the government instructions were misinterpreted by the media. The statement said that the government had instructed officials to ensure gas supply on these three times during the day at every cost while trying to provide gas for the rest of the day as well.

However, after the debate on gas started, some people reported that they were already facing interruptions in gas supply. Abbas Khan Sangeen, a lawyer from Peshawar, says he has filed a petition with the Peshawar High Court over the issue of, what he called, illegal gas load-shedding and low pressure.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sugar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sugar prices, reduced sugar prices, gas shortage during winter, gas three times a day,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another day, another historic-high for US dollar
Another day, another historic-high for US dollar
Top fire official suspects 'arson' in Cooperative Market blaze
Top fire official suspects ‘arson’ in Cooperative Market blaze
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
What caused rumours of Tariq Jameel's road crash injuries
What caused rumours of Tariq Jameel’s road crash injuries
CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan
CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan
South Korean national killed in Karachi
South Korean national killed in Karachi
KMC strips advertisement signboards, hoardings from public places
KMC strips advertisement signboards, hoardings from public places
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%
ISPR: Two soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Hoshab
ISPR: Two soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab
IT minister announces paperless Parliament, 911 helpline
IT minister announces paperless Parliament, 911 helpline
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.