Daska election report, Malam Jabba ski resort shut down, dengue cases

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we follow today, Monday, November 8, 2021.

The Election Commission of Pakistan or ECP meeting will be held today on the Daska election report

The federal government has issued a notification to lift the ban against the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary. Read the full story here.

Five people in Lahore have lost their lives to dengue fever in the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab health department. So far, the total number of cases in the city has passes the 10,000 mark, with 414 new cases Sunday.

The Malam Jabba ski resort in Swat has shut down again for tourists until further notice after armed attackers wrecked barriers and vandalized other structures. This is the third time such an incident has occurred over the past two years.

New Zealand reached the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Sunday, a result that eliminated India from the contest.

Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik on Sunday to set-up a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia.