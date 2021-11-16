Tuesday, November 16, 2021  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Cricket lovers bash Saeed Ghani for criticising PCB over Dahani

PPP Senator deplores Dahani's ouster from the squad

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Fast Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and Senator Saeed Ghani—Photo: File

After the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team is now on a tour of Bangladesh where the Test series will be played. The squad of the national cricket team has also been announced and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been dropped.

Not everyone is happy with the PCB announcement though. Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Senator Saeed Ghani has tweeted to express anger at the Pakistan Cricket Board over its decision to drop Dahani.

In a sarcastic tone, Saeed Ghani wrote that fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s “worst performance (without playing in a single match)” in the recent T20 World Cup led to his ouster from the Bangladesh tour. “Well done” PCB, he said.

He also shared a chart with his tweet of the highest wicket-takers in the T20 tournament debut in which Shahnawaz Dahani is ranked fourth.

There was no reaction from the PCB to his tweet, but cricket fans were quick to criticise the politician.

Farrukh, a Twitter user replied, “he was a reserve player and was not supposed to play any game, his time will come. Stop ruining it for your Sindhi Nationalism agenda.”

Adnan Shahid wrote, “he is part of the T20 team not the test team. Do some research Minister Sahb. He’ll definitely play T20s in Bangladesh.”

Another Twitter user Maqbool urged the minister to no to “Sindh card.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saeed ghani Shahnawaz Dahani
 
HOME  
 
 

2 Comments

  1. M. Urooj  November 16, 2021 12:34 pm/ Reply

    Ghani Sb, put Dahani on the list of Sindh Quota system then he will become a captain

  2. Mohammad Urooj Mirza  November 16, 2021 12:40 pm/ Reply

    Maybe PCB didn’t notice his Larkana’s domicile otherwise he would have been a captain

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PCB, PPP, Senator Saeed Ghani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Fans bash, tweet, Twitter
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Newly-wed couple shot near Karachi's Nursery
Newly-wed couple shot near Karachi’s Nursery
PTA begins registration of social media companies
PTA begins registration of social media companies
Ex-CJP deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before 2018 elections: newspaper
Ex-CJP deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before 2018 elections: newspaper
Noxious smog chokes Punjab, pollution levels soar
Noxious smog chokes Punjab, pollution levels soar
Joint parliament session, president in Quetta, Kiwis confirm Pakistan tour
Joint parliament session, president in Quetta, Kiwis confirm Pakistan tour
Cricket lovers bash Saeed Ghani for criticising PCB over Dahani
Cricket lovers bash Saeed Ghani for criticising PCB over Dahani
Covid vaccine administration for children suspended till Nov 27
Covid vaccine administration for children suspended till Nov 27
Pakistan recieves $10.6b remittances in July-October
Pakistan recieves $10.6b remittances in July-October
Islamabad Expressway crash, Sheikhupura train collision leaves six dead
Islamabad Expressway crash, Sheikhupura train collision leaves six dead
SSWMB starts door-to-door garbage collection in Karachi’s East District
SSWMB starts door-to-door garbage collection in Karachi’s East District
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.