Cricket lovers bash Saeed Ghani for criticising PCB over Dahani

After the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team is now on a tour of Bangladesh where the Test series will be played. The squad of the national cricket team has also been announced and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been dropped.

Not everyone is happy with the PCB announcement though. Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Senator Saeed Ghani has tweeted to express anger at the Pakistan Cricket Board over its decision to drop Dahani.

In a sarcastic tone, Saeed Ghani wrote that fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s “worst performance (without playing in a single match)” in the recent T20 World Cup led to his ouster from the Bangladesh tour. “Well done” PCB, he said.

Due to worst performance (without playing a single game) in recent ⁦@T20WorldCup⁩ , fast bowler ⁦@ShahnawazDahani⁩ is ousted from Pakistani cricket team touring Bangladesh.

He also shared a chart with his tweet of the highest wicket-takers in the T20 tournament debut in which Shahnawaz Dahani is ranked fourth.

There was no reaction from the PCB to his tweet, but cricket fans were quick to criticise the politician.

Farrukh, a Twitter user replied, “he was a reserve player and was not supposed to play any game, his time will come. Stop ruining it for your Sindhi Nationalism agenda.”

Adnan Shahid wrote, “he is part of the T20 team not the test team. Do some research Minister Sahb. He’ll definitely play T20s in Bangladesh.”

Another Twitter user Maqbool urged the minister to no to “Sindh card.”