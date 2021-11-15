Covid vaccine administration for children suspended till Nov 27

The National Command and Operation Centre or NCOC has announced that Covid vaccine administration for children between 12 to 15 years has been suspended till November 27.

In a tweet, NCOC said an anti-measles and anti-rubella campaign will be conducted from November 15 to 27, 2021 during which children aged 9 months to 15 years will be inoculated.

Therefore, the Covid vaccine administration for children between 12 to 15 years will remain suspended from November 15 to 27, 2021.

The government started an anti-measles and anti-rubella campaign Monday. The campaign will continue till November 27. During a 12-day long campaign, the government plans to target as many as 90 million children.

During these two weeks, around 386,000 health workers will be employed. Approximately 76,000 vaccinators and 1.43 million social mobilisers will be a part of the work as well.

“We request parents and religious scholars to help us spread awareness and usefulness of the campaign,” said Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

