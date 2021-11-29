Court on Mudassar Naaru: Govt would react if VIPs missing

The Islamabad High Court has summoned Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and the Defence secretary on December 1, 2021, in the case of the missing blogger, Mudassar Mehmood Naaru.

During the hearing on Monday, Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked when Naaru’s family was meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet. The additional advocate general could not answer when the meeting would take place. Last week, the court ordered PM Khan and the federal cabinet to meet the family and hear them out.

Naaru is said to have gone missing in August of 2018 while he was on vacation in Kaghan with his wife Sadaf Chughtai and their then six-month-old son Sachal. Sadaf was found dead at her Lahore home in May 2021 after campaigning for her husband for three-and-a-half years.

The chief justice said that in its verdict the court had asked the authorities to fix a meeting between Naaru’s family and the PM and his cabinet.

The State’s reaction would have been different had some high-profile person’s gone missing, the chief justice said.

A person going missing is a serious crime, the court said. This is not the way that the missing person’s family is made running from pillar to post, it added.

The court issued a summons for the human rights minister and the defence secretary and adjourned the hearing till December 1.

There has been no progress in the case so far.