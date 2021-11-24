Court bars PCB from granting broadcast rights to private channels

A civil court in Lahore has issued notice to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for violation of an agreement with PTV Sports and has stopped it from granting the broadcast rights to private channels.

A private channel has recently began the broadcast of matches in Pakistan.

The PTV has also sought Rs2 billion in damages from the PCB.

Civil Judge Talat Mahmood heard the claim of Pakistan Television Corporation that the PCB violated the agreement which required it to grant exclusive rights to PTV for broadcasting cricket matches in Pakistan until 2023.

The PCB suspended the agreement with PTV on November 5 without any notice, the PTV Sport said adding that the suspension of broadcasting rights by the PCB is a violation of the agreement.

PTV Sports management requested the court that the PCB be ordered to follow the agreement and stopped from signing a new contract with other channels by any means.

The court ordered the PCB against granting broadcast rights to any other channel than PTV.

Moreover, the court also issued notices to the PCB on PTV’s claim that it suffered damages Rs2 billion worth due to the violation. The court has asked the PCB to submit a reply by December 6.