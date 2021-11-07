Computer emergency response team offers protection from cyber threats

In an effort to ward off cyber attacks on public sector institutions, the government is forming a computer emergency response team, tightening digital security of data.

The federal government has sanctioned Rs2 billion in this regard, it is learnt reliably.

This body will also devise ways and means for sharing cyber threats intelligence at national level.

Experts told SAMAA TV that a dedicated baseline software has already been made.

Although Islamabad is moving to create a national cyber deterrence body, providing advance warning to public and private sector entities about possible cyber attacks.

The government does not intend to formulate new legislation in this regard.

This body will also tackle the increasing number of cyber fraudsters.

Ammar Jafri, a cyber expert, said that this computer emergency response team would act just like a house guard, but it would also be linked with the guard posted across your street and the team responsible for security of all companies and across city too.

“It is capable of recognizing and informing consumers about potential emergencies or threats. If everyone combined efforts, it will be a good endeavor,” he said.

The Pakistan Computer Emergency Response Team (PakCERT) is dedicated to provide industry security services and trainings to help public and private sector build a secure infrastructure.

It also makes vulnerability assessment and threat penetration testing, offers services as a cyber security operations center, cyber threat intelligence, digital forensic analysis, development of information security policies, malware reverse engineering besides working out a plan for business continuity and disaster recovery planning.

“We protect information assets of our clients by education, technology and experience, while maintaining the strictest levels of confidentiality in the industry,” PakCERT website stated.

“PakCERT was launched in early 2000 as the first and only information security solutions provider in Pakistan. We provide assistance to security compromises, identifies trends in intruder activity and work with other security agencies around the world to identify solutions to security problems. PakCERT also analyzes product vulnerabilities and presents training courses and seminars.”

“PakCERT Security Services were introduced to provide anyone the means to protect their valuable information assets by giving organizations and individuals direct access to hackers and other IT professionals not usually available for hire. We protect the information assets of our clients through the use of education, technology and experience. Armed with the latest exploit codes and techniques the underground is using for years to compromise your networks, we use the same techniques to harden your network from such intruder attacks.”