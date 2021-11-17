College woman shot dead by cousins in Lahore

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An 18-year-old woman who had left home to go college was killed by her cousins in Lahore.

The victim lived in Ferozepur Road area and had left home for college in the morning. But her cousin Tahir took her on a motorcycle to the house of their another cousin Mustafa in Harbanspura, where she was shot dead in mysterious circumstances.

According to the police, a fire was shot in the house leaving the young woman dead.

Police arrested both Tahir and Mustafa.

Lahore Cantt (operations) Superintendent Police Essa Khan says the accused Tahir had made a call to the police help line 15 and reported that his cousin was shot during a robbery, but when the police interrogated him and Mustafa they confessed to the killing.

Tahir said that he had facetiously placed Mustafa's pistol on the victim temple and then suddenly the gun went off.

The police said the truth will be revealed after the postmortem and further investigation.

The case was registered under a complaint of the victim’s mother Shamim.