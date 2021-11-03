Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures

November has arrived with winter weather lowering the temperature in Sindh.

The Met Office said now gradually cold winds will increase in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

In Karachi, hot and dry weather has been forecast for now. The temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, and humidity was 70%.

The average temperature is expected to stay between 16.5 and 32.5 degrees Celsius the whole month of November.

In November, cold winds begin to blow from the northeast plains, causing dryness, said Sardar Sarfaraz, director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, while speaking to SAMAA Digital. Because the northeast are plains, the winds pick up dust and carry it into the cities. This is also why we are experiencing more particulate matter.

Air Quality Index in Pakistan worsens, coughs, allergies reported

The city’s air quality, according to the Air Quality Monitor Feed of the US Consulate Karachi was at 206 AQI, which is unhealthy.

“In October and November, tropical storms activate in the Arabian Sea. Due to this tropical activity, sea breeze stops blowing towards the land,” he said.

“Since no fresh air comes to Karachi, the dry breeze entering the city from Sindh accumulates and causes pollution.”

He said the pressure will subside in two days and the air will clear.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department, the institution tasked with providing weather forecasts and public warnings concerning weather, doesn’t collect the air quality data.

Karachi – 2021-11-03 9AM – PM2.5 – 206 AQI – Very Unhealthy #DOSAir — Karachi_Air (@Karachi_Air) November 3, 2021

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, a rain thunderstorm took place in Bannu and Parachinar.

Temperatures in some major cities were recorded this morning as Islamabad 10 degrees, Lahore 16, Peshawar 13, Quetta 5, Gilgit 1, Murree and Muzaffarabad 8 degrees.