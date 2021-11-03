Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures

Expect pollution, low AQI

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo—Online

November has arrived with winter weather lowering the temperature in Sindh.

The Met Office said now gradually cold winds will increase in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

In Karachi, hot and dry weather has been forecast for now. The temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, and humidity was 70%.

The average temperature is expected to stay between 16.5 and 32.5 degrees Celsius the whole month of November.

In November, cold winds begin to blow from the northeast plains, causing dryness, said Sardar Sarfaraz, director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, while speaking to SAMAA Digital. Because the northeast are plains, the winds pick up dust and carry it into the cities. This is also why we are experiencing more particulate matter.

Air Quality Index in Pakistan worsens, coughs, allergies reported

The city’s air quality, according to the Air Quality Monitor Feed of the US Consulate Karachi was at 206 AQI, which is unhealthy.  

“In October and November, tropical storms activate in the Arabian Sea. Due to this tropical activity, sea breeze stops blowing towards the land,” he said. 

“Since no fresh air comes to Karachi, the dry breeze entering the city from Sindh accumulates and causes pollution.” 

He said the pressure will subside in two days and the air will clear.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department, the institution tasked with providing weather forecasts and public warnings concerning weather, doesn’t collect the air quality data.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, a rain thunderstorm took place in Bannu and Parachinar.

Temperatures in some major cities were recorded this morning as Islamabad 10 degrees, Lahore 16, Peshawar 13, Quetta 5, Gilgit 1, Murree and Muzaffarabad 8 degrees.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cold weather Karachi Weather Pakistan weather weather winter
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, weather update, winter weather, cold winds, Sindh, Met Office
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders
Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
Stranded Indus dolphin found dead in Khairpur
Stranded Indus dolphin found dead in Khairpur
Thirteen injured in blast near Kharan's Chief Chowk
Thirteen injured in blast near Kharan’s Chief Chowk
Four suspected TTP terrorists killed in Hangu
Four suspected TTP terrorists killed in Hangu
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.