‘COAS efforts crucial for striking govt-TLP pact’

The pact between the militant banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan or TLP and the government would not have been possible without efforts by Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, a member of the team representing the federal government told SAMAA TV on Monday.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi, who appeared on Nadeem Malik Live, said that General Bajwa was instrumental in striking a deal with the TLP.

“His role is 1,000 percent in striking the deal,” Maulana Farooqi said.

Maulana Farooqi said that the COAS was against the use of excessive force against the TLP protestors. “He forced TLP leaders to cooperate with the government,” he said.

However, he did not discount the efforts of political leaders in this regard. “The political leadership also played a crucial role while the meeting with religious scholars also ended on a positive note,” he said.

He said that he was asked by Aqeel Karim Dedhi to go to Islamabad.

“Until I arrived in Islamabad, I did not know who was I going to talk to. Then we met with the army chief and the meeting was very productive,” Maulana Farooqi said.

According to him, people who urged religious scholars to play their part had thought that because they subscribe to the same beliefs, they would be able to do something positive.

“We did play our role, but the main part was played by the state,” he said.

Referring to the agreement struck with the TLP, he said that although there was nothing against the national interest, “we cannot publicize its details before the 10th day of the agreement”.

He said that other signatories included Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “Members of the Shura of TLP also signed on the pact,” Maulana Farooqi said.

He said: “If you want someone to stop shouting, you need to stop exploiting. TLP leaders just wanted responsible officials from the government’s side to negotiate with them.” “Mufti Muneedur Rehman is the pact’s guarantor. The government needs to allow space to TLP. They should be allowed to carry out activities just as other political parties,” Maulana Bashir Farooqi said.

