HOME > News

Civil judge arrested for raping woman in Lower Dir

He promised her a job

Posted: Nov 26, 2021
A senior civil judge was arrested Thursday night for blackmailing and raping a woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir, the police said. According to the complainant, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Jamshed, has promised her a job earlier this year. "He said he would take money in return. Since we didn't have cash, I gave him my jewelry worth Rs1.5 million." On November 25, Jamshed called the woman. "He said he wasn't able to arrange a job for me and called me to his residence to return the jewelry I had given him." The suspect sent a car to Peshawar and brought the woman to his house in Lower Dir. When she reached his residence, the judge proposed to her. When the woman refused, Jamshed raped her. She added that the suspect didn't return her jewelry as well. On Friday, DPO Irfanullah said that the judge has been arrested. "The medical report of the complainant has corroborated the rape." A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. Rape in Pakistan Pakistan's law declared rape a punishable offence. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the law, a man commits rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under the following circumstances: Against her willWithout her consentWith her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurtWith her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; orWith or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age. The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them. An earlier version of the story misreported the case. The error is regretted.
