Child pornography offenders do not deserve bail: SC

The Supreme Court has rejected the bail of a man booked on charges of child pornography and instructed the trial court to immediately pass a verdict in the case.

People involved in filming and posting such videos of children don’t deserve bail, the apex court ruled.

Umar Khan, a resident of Abbottabad, was arrested earlier this year after the police received a number of complaints against him from the Facebook headquarters. An FIR was registered against him as well.

At a hearing on Saturday, Justice Sayyed Muhammad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi pointed out that child pornography is one of the key contributors to child abuse in the country.

“Child pornography is becoming a major scourge and destruction in the society,” he said. It poses grave threats to the future and morals of children. “This is why cases such as these need to be dealt with iron hands.”

Justice Mazhar ruled that the plaintiff’s argument that no aggrieved party has stepped forward in the case is “baseless” and “unacceptable” and dismissed Khan’s bail plea.

The top court added that the case against Khan was pertaining to the spreading of pornography, not producing it.

Child abuse laws in Pakistan

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014, states that taking obscene or immoral pictures and filming videos of a child without the consent of their parents or guardians is a crime.

Whoever commits the offense of child pornography will be subjected to at least two or a maximum of seven years in prison along with a fine extending to Rs700,000.