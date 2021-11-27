Saturday, November 27, 2021  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Child pornography offenders do not deserve bail: SC

Says crime increasing child abuse in the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
The Supreme Court has rejected the bail of a man booked on charges of child pornography and instructed the trial court to immediately pass a verdict in the case. People involved in filming and posting such videos of children don't deserve bail, the apex court ruled. Umar Khan, a resident of Abbottabad, was arrested earlier this year after the police received a number of complaints against him from the Facebook headquarters. An FIR was registered against him as well. At a hearing on Saturday, Justice Sayyed Muhammad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi pointed out that child pornography is one of the key contributors to child abuse in the country. "Child pornography is becoming a major scourge and destruction in the society," he said. It poses grave threats to the future and morals of children. "This is why cases such as these need to be dealt with iron hands." Justice Mazhar ruled that the plaintiff's argument that no aggrieved party has stepped forward in the case is "baseless" and "unacceptable" and dismissed Khan's bail plea. The top court added that the case against Khan was pertaining to the spreading of pornography, not producing it. Child abuse laws in Pakistan The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014, states that taking obscene or immoral pictures and filming videos of a child without the consent of their parents or guardians is a crime. Whoever commits the offense of child pornography will be subjected to at least two or a maximum of seven years in prison along with a fine extending to Rs700,000.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Supreme Court has rejected the bail of a man booked on charges of child pornography and instructed the trial court to immediately pass a verdict in the case.

People involved in filming and posting such videos of children don’t deserve bail, the apex court ruled.

Umar Khan, a resident of Abbottabad, was arrested earlier this year after the police received a number of complaints against him from the Facebook headquarters. An FIR was registered against him as well.

At a hearing on Saturday, Justice Sayyed Muhammad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi pointed out that child pornography is one of the key contributors to child abuse in the country.

“Child pornography is becoming a major scourge and destruction in the society,” he said. It poses grave threats to the future and morals of children. “This is why cases such as these need to be dealt with iron hands.”

Justice Mazhar ruled that the plaintiff’s argument that no aggrieved party has stepped forward in the case is “baseless” and “unacceptable” and dismissed Khan’s bail plea.

The top court added that the case against Khan was pertaining to the spreading of pornography, not producing it.

Child abuse laws in Pakistan

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014, states that taking obscene or immoral pictures and filming videos of a child without the consent of their parents or guardians is a crime.

Whoever commits the offense of child pornography will be subjected to at least two or a maximum of seven years in prison along with a fine extending to Rs700,000.

 
child pornography Supreme Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Changan Pakistan increases car prices
Changan Pakistan increases car prices
Protest, clashes, traffic disruption over Nasla Tower demolition
Protest, clashes, traffic disruption over Nasla Tower demolition
Lt Gen Nigar becomes first women Col Commandant of AMC
Lt Gen Nigar becomes first women Col Commandant of AMC
ABAD announces it's stopping construction projects 'in protest'
ABAD announces it’s stopping construction projects ‘in protest’
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval
Why vaccinated children need booster jabs for measles and rubella
Why vaccinated children need booster jabs for measles and rubella
Murtaza Wahab: Nasla Tower’s builder should be behind the bars
Murtaza Wahab: Nasla Tower’s builder should be behind the bars
Video: Young boy climbs tree to escape anti-measles vaccination
Video: Young boy climbs tree to escape anti-measles vaccination
Ex-CJP should challenge accusations against him, says Khursheed Shah
Ex-CJP should challenge accusations against him, says Khursheed Shah
SLGA amendments: Mayors get more powers, TMCs to replace DMC
SLGA amendments: Mayors get more powers, TMCs to replace DMC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.