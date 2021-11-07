Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
Chief Justic Gulzar Ahmed to visit Karak for Diwali celebrations

He’ll visit the temple vandalized by a mob last year

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

File photo of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Photo: PID/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed will visit Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday to participate in Diwali celebrations and express solidarity with the members of the Hindu community. 

The chief justice will be the chief guest at the Diwali function to be held at Teri temple in Karak. It is the same temple that was vandalized and set ablaze by a mob in December last year.  

According to a press release by Pakistan Hindu Council, the chief justice has accepted the invitation of Pakistan Hindu Council Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.  

The function to celebrate Diwali is being organised by the Pakistan Hindu Council, which invited the chief justice and other dignitaries to take part in the celebrations. 

The shrine is associated to a saint, Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj, in Teri union council of Karak district. In July 1919, Guru Shri Paramhans Dayal was laid to rest at the site and a temple was built there. Muslim residents of the area closed the temple after the Partition in 1947. 

In 2015, the Krishna Dwara temple was restored on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.  

It came under attack in December 2020 by hundreds of residents who set fire to the building. The miscreants surrounded and vandalised the temple and set it on fire. 

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed took suo motu notice of the vadalization of the temple, and ordered the KP government to restore the temple. 

He ordered the KP Chief Secretary to recover the temple’s restoration cost from the people who attacked it.

“Divide Rs34 million equally among all the attackers and recover the amount from them within a month,” ordered the chief justice. 

