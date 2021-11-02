Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we follow today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan is being reopened today. The talks to reopen the border concluded on Monday. Afghanistan’s Taliban government had closed the border at the end of September leaving thousands of people stranded on both sides.

An agreement between the government and the militant banned organization Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is being implemented gradually. The protesters have still not returned home. They have cleared the GT Road in Wazirabad but occupy a park nearby until “the agreement is implemented.” The local authorities in Jhelum have removed shipping containers from the all three bridges over the River Jhelum early Tuesday. One train and two road traffic bridges were closed using shipping containers and barbed wires. The process to reopen roads and bridges in cities along the GT Road began on Sunday night after the government reach an agreement with the TLP.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi of Saylani Welfare Trust says the army chief has a key role in the government-TLP negotiations. Speaking on Nadeem Malik Live, he said he would not reveal more details because he has promised to be tight-lipped about the agreement for at least ten days.

As the Federal Bureau of Statistics on Monday revealed that Pakistan registered a record 9.19% CPI inflation in October, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan is formulating a massive relief package to help mitigate the impact of inflation for around 10 million Pakistanis.

After the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered two buildings in Karachi to be demolished, the Sindh High Court has also ordered the demolition of Makkah Terrace near Karachi’s Preedy Street within a month. Meanwhile, Karachi administration has decided to take down the Nasla Tower using manual workers, after it was told by experts that using a controlled blast could cause damages to nearby buildings and a bridge.

In case you missed it

New trading system at PSX

Questions have been raised over a new trading system introduced at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) last week after it developed technical glitches. SAMAA Money spoke to the MD of the PSX, Farrukh Khan, about the stock market crisis and asked if the new trading system was introduced in a hurry?