Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Chaman border reopens for traders, pedestrians after month-long closure

It was closed by Taliban on October 5

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Pak-Afghan border at Chaman. Photo: AFP

Report by Saeed Achakzai

The Chaman border crossing, shared by Pakistan and Afghanistan, was reopened Tuesday after almost a month-long closure.

It was closed on October 5 after the Taliban government claimed that traders, passengers, and patients were facing difficulties. The border was reopened after an agreement was reached between the two countries Monday.

People from both countries will be able to cross the border on the basis of their identity cards. Afghan patients, too, will be allowed to enter Pakistan.

According to DAWN, the crossing for traders will stay open from 7am and 5pm.

“Chaman-Boldak Gate is now open. Pedestrian and trade vehicles started crossing,” Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, tweeted Tuesday morning. He added that the two sides will ensure the facilitative movement of people and trade/transit vehicles.

Later in the day, Khan revealed that Pakistan has also waived off visa processing charges by NADRA for Afghan citizens till December 31, 2021.

Movement stopped on Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing

On October 5, the governor of Kandahar said that all kinds of movement on the border had been stopped in protest against Pakistan for not honoring its commitments made with the previous Kabul administration. He said that traders and people living on both sides of the border were facing difficulties because of severe restrictions imposed by Pakistan.

According to Afghan media reports, Taliban officials had placed cement blocks barring all kinds of movement from the Bab-e-Dosti (Friendship Gate).

The restrictions affected hundreds of Pakistani exporters and Afghan citizens living along the common border. A number of demonstrations were also organised in protest against the move.

The matter remained inconclusive despite multiple meetings. The Taliban wanted Pakistan to allow the entry of Afghan nationals on Tazkira (Afghan identity card).

 
