CCTV found inside women’s washroom at Karachi school

Report by Mudassir Nazir

Officials of the Sindh Health Department have found CCTV cameras installed in the women’s washroom of The Haracks School in Karachi’s Safoor Goth Scheme 33.

“Hidden CCTV cameras were installed behind a street with holes in the area of the washbasins situated with the toilets of girls and boys washrooms,” a notification issued by the Sindh Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions revealed.

This way, one can easily watch the movements of male and female students and staff, it added.

According to reports, videos of women were filmed through the cameras. The education department received a number of complaints from teachers employed at the school after which a raid was conducted.

During the inspection, which was conducted on November 3, a show-cause notice was issued to the school’s management, and the principal was told to appear before the directorate’s office the next day.

When the management refused to respond, the registration of the school was revoked under Section 8 of the Sindh Private Institutions Ordinance, 2001.

A vigilance committee has, on the other hand, been formed to probe into the matter.