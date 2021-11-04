Case registered against Zahir Jaffer for attacking official in court

Another case has been registered against Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, for causing disturbance during the court proceedings and attacking a police officer.

The case was registered at the Margalla police station of Islamabad under the complaint of Inspector Ghulam Mustafa.

The FIR states that the accused attacked the police officer in court on November 3 and hit him. He also refused to go outside the court room as ordered by the judge.

It said when he was taken out of the courtroom, the accused grabbed the plaintiff by the collar and started pulling him. The accused also tried to injure himself by hitting him.

The accused violated the sanctity of the court, it said.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Zahir was brought to court amid tight security. During the hearing, he repeatedly interrupted the judge. When the suspect was warned, he started passing inappropriate comments and hurled obscenities at the court.

He was thrown out of the court for interrupting and misbehaving with the judge.

Meanwhile, three prosecution witnesses were cross-examined by the suspects’ counsel Wednesday. They included ASI Muhammad Riaz, and map-maker Amir Shehzad, and Head Constable Firasat Fahim.

The court has summoned the medico-legal officer in the case, the crime scene in charge, and witnesses for the defense in the next hearing on November 10.

On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.