Saturday, November 13, 2021  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Cars pile up in motorway crash near Lahore

At least six people were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

This file photo shows a cars pile up in Pakistan.

A road accident involving multiple vehicles has left at least six people wounded on Motorway M2 in Pindi Bhatian, near Lahore.

Six cars piled up after the first one overturned due to overspeeding and crashed, SAMAA TV reported Saturday morning.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

The accident, however, was not caused by fog or smog which is a common occurrence on the motorway and highways in Punjab during the winter.

Smog has caused several multiple-vehicle-collisions over the past several years, especially, on the motorway M2 connecting Lahore and Islamabad.

This year, air pollution has increased in Lahore pushing the Air Quality Index beyond AQI 700.

Data from the Motorway and Highways Police shows that smog has not yet affected major roads, except in Multan where motorists experienced low visibility on Saturday.

