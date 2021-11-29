Monday, November 29, 2021  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Calm restored in Charsadda after police station, checkposts burnt down

Ulema help the authorities

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

This screengrab from a video purportedly shows people at a burning police station in Charsadda's Mandani area.

Authorities with the help of Ulema were able to restore calm in Mandani area of Charsadda’s Tangi Tehsil after a violent mob set fire to a police station and two checkposts. Several police vehicles were also reportedly destroyed in the violence, but no causality was reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan, who hails from Charsadda, was the highest official to confirm the incident while speaking to dawn.com.

Charsadda District Police Officer Asif Bahadar confirmed to SAMAA Digital that one police station, two checkposts, vehicles and record were destroyed.

Officials told SAMAA Digital the calm has been restored with the help of Ulema after the day’s events. The mob have stopped violence though they have not dispersed yet, according to SAMAA correspondent Ejaz Khalid.

The violence began on Sunday when police arrested a man for the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran and took him to Mandani’s Inspector Jahangir Khan Police Station.

Soon afterwards, a mob gathered outside the police station and demanded that the accused be handed over to them. The police officials quickly moved the detained person to a safer location.

Meanwhile, the number of people outside the police station grew and they attacked the building setting fire to it. 

The police tried to resist using tear gas shells and batons, but they had to leave the police station eventually.

Later, the mob also set fire to two police checkposts in the area.

Videos purportedly from Mandani were shared by several journalists on social media.

One video shows smoke plumes and flames rising from a single storey structure as people gather around it. There is no sign of clashes though, and SAMAA Digital could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Several others video clips that SAMAA Digital received appears to be from two locations and show vehicles on fire and people rampaging through a burning building.

An earlier video, recorded during the day, shows people storming through the police station’s gate after forcing it open.

There were reports that the mob also wanted to set fire to more police checkposts but the Ulema’s help was enlisted by authorities to stop the violence and the mob ended their rampage.

Officials have also called in police force from other areas of the district.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Charsadda violence, Mandani violence, police station set on fire,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omicron: Mandatory booster shots in Sindh as world trembles
Omicron: Mandatory booster shots in Sindh as world trembles
Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from six countries
Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from six countries
Saudi Arabia lifts maximum age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Saudi Arabia lifts maximum age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Court baffled at allotment of Pakistani land to Indian nationals
Court baffled at allotment of Pakistani land to Indian nationals
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues
Lahore woman returning from work shot dead by security guard
Lahore woman returning from work shot dead by security guard
Nasla Tower, petrol prices, PTI convention, Thal jeep rally
Nasla Tower, petrol prices, PTI convention, Thal jeep rally
Vigo-touting gang ripping off luxury four-wheelers headed to Punjab
Vigo-touting gang ripping off luxury four-wheelers headed to Punjab
I'll do everything to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Imran
I’ll do everything to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Imran
ECP orders probe, arrests over Lahore vote-buying videos
ECP orders probe, arrests over Lahore vote-buying videos
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.