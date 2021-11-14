CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan

The Civil Aviation Authority has granted two Afghan airlines, Arian Afghan Airlines and Kam Air, permission for flight operations in Pakistan.

The airlines will operate return flights from Islamabad to Kabul. Ariana has been allowed to run two flights a week, while Kam Air can operate five flights.

The CAA has allowed the arrival and departure of 1,000 passengers from Afghanistan in a week. The Nerobody aircraft will only be allowed to land at the Islamabad International Airport.

Meanwhile, White Body 777 and Airbus 340 will be allowed to resume operations after an agreement is reached between the two countries.

According to sources, the neighbouring country has sought permission from CAA for flight operation from Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif, and Kandahar to Karachi.

The permission is, however, subject to the MoU between Afghanistan and Pakistan. If successful, more than 1,500 passengers will be benefitted.

Earlier this week, PIA CEO Arshad Malik revealed that the national carrier is only running chartered flights to Kabul. “War insurance charges are one of the hindrances in resuming regular flights to the Afghan capital,” he told journalists. “There are security and radar issues at the Kabul airport as well.”

Malik added that he recently met Afghan officials and discussed the issues with them. A solution is expected to be reached by the end of the month.

PIA suspended its flights to Kabul last month over “inappropriate behavior of the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan and the Taliban government”. The national carrier was the first airline to operate the first international flight to Afghanistan on September 13, post the Taliban takeover.