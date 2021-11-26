Friday, November 26, 2021  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Businesses on military lands: Supreme Court demands signed policy documents

Forces have decided to end commercial activities, says defence secretary

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has questioned the use of military land for commercial projects and demanded a policy document signed by the chiefs of the three armed forces of the country.

Hearing a case about military lands at SC Karachi Registry on Friday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the lands were allotted to the armed forces for defence purpose and using them for residential or commercial projects was prima facie illegal and against the law and the constitution.

The court had summoned the Attorney General and the Defence Secretary on Friday.

In an important development, the Defence Secretary informed the judges that the armed forced have decided to stop commercial activities on military and cantonments land.

The court asked how the armed forces planned to “undo what has already been done.”

The chief justice said be it Masroor base or Faisal Cantonment, commercial activities were in full swing everywhere on military lands. “Go to Askari IV, a large hoarding board has been put up there.”

He said there were bill boards everywhere advertising the commercial activities.

The chiefs justice said that the policy to end  commercial activities was a welcome step but why the leadership sitting in Islamabad could not control a major or colonel in Karachi “who becomes a king of the area and does whatever he wants.”

The Defence Secretary assured the court that steps would be taken to end the commercial activities and a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Supreme Court.

The court ordered the Defence Secretary to submit the policy report signed by the services chiefs.

The SC will resume the hearing of the case in Islamabad on Tuesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
military land Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Supreme Court, Signed policy documents,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Amir will consider Pakistan comeback if PCB contacts him
Amir will consider Pakistan comeback if PCB contacts him
SC orders another demolition in Karachi on revelations from SAMAA
SC orders another demolition in Karachi on revelations from SAMAA
Petroleum dealers association calls off strike
Petroleum dealers association calls off strike
PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV
PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV
Video: Manual demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower begins
Video: Manual demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower begins
Petrol strike: Contacts between govt, dealers' association raise hope
Petrol strike: Contacts between govt, dealers’ association raise hope
Vindication: Media cell, what media cell? Maryam Nawaz caught lying
Vindication: Media cell, what media cell? Maryam Nawaz caught lying
Karachi zoo director removed after death of rare white lion
Karachi zoo director removed after death of rare white lion
Karachi police arrest two fake ISI officers
Karachi police arrest two fake ISI officers
Karachi fog delays flights, causes deadly collision
Karachi fog delays flights, causes deadly collision
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.