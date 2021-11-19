Bodies of Kashmiri civilians exhumed, returned to families

The security forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) have exhumed the bodies of two civilians from unmarked graves and returned to their families who were earlier arrested for protesting in Srinagar as they demanded the return of the bodies.

The Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete strike on Friday (today) over Indian brutality.

Dr Mudasir Gul, 40, and businessman Altaf Bhat were used as human shields and then murdered by Indian forces in Srinagar’s Haiderpora. They were buried at unmarked graves after authorities declared them militant collaborators.

Heartwrenching images of the wife and young daughter of Gul and the teenage daughters of Bhat were shared on social media. They demanded only the bodies to be returned. The families also staged a sit-in at a busy intersection and were arrested Wednesday night.

The brutality of Indian forces in Srinagar’s Haiderpora shook a few sane minds in India and after social media protests, bodies of Gul and Bhat were exhumed on Thursday night and returned to the families.

The Hindu journalist Suhasini Haider was among the few Indians who could see “the heartless side of the State”

While reports of collateral deaths, crossfire victims and civilian killings have become commonplace in Kashmir, the Hyderpora deaths show a particularly heartless side of the State. https://t.co/JTOlINxyi3 — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) November 18, 2021

Pro-India Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party of Mehbooba Mufti shared a photo of a young boy demanding the return of his father’s body and captioned it, “No demand for Justice, No Enquiry sought. Only seeking the dead body of their loved ones.”

The Hindu reported that the bodies of Bhat, who owned the building where the shootout took place, and Dr Gul were taken to the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar from Handwara.

The close relatives were also called to the PCR and the bodies were handed over to them for burial at their ancestral graveyards in Srinagar, it said citing officials.

However, the body of the third Kashmiri killed in the encounter was not returned to his family.

The families of Gul and Bhat were told to bury the bodies before sunrise on Friday.

Indian forces have adopted a policy of burying dead militants at unmarked graves and not returning their bodies to families.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown on Friday over the killings.

Indian forces killed nine Kashmiris on Wednesday.