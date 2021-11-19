Friday, November 19, 2021  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bodies of Kashmiri civilians exhumed, returned to families

Hurriyat Conference calls for shutdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

In this picture taken late on November 18, 2021, mourners prepare a grave for one of the two civilians killed in a 'crossfire' between the government forces and rebels in Kashmir. PHOTO AFP

The security forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) have exhumed the bodies of two civilians from unmarked graves and returned to their families who were earlier arrested for protesting in Srinagar as they demanded the return of the bodies.

The Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete strike on Friday (today) over Indian brutality.

Dr Mudasir Gul, 40, and businessman Altaf Bhat were used as human shields and then murdered by Indian forces in Srinagar’s Haiderpora. They were buried at unmarked graves after authorities declared them militant collaborators.

Heartwrenching images of the wife and young daughter of Gul and the teenage daughters of Bhat were shared on social media. They demanded only the bodies to be returned. The families also staged a sit-in at a busy intersection and were arrested Wednesday night.

The brutality of Indian forces in Srinagar’s Haiderpora shook a few sane minds in India and after social media protests, bodies of Gul and Bhat were exhumed on Thursday night and returned to the families.

The Hindu journalist Suhasini Haider was among the few Indians who could see “the heartless side of the State”

Pro-India Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party of Mehbooba Mufti shared a photo of a young boy demanding the return of his father’s body and captioned it, “No demand for Justice, No Enquiry sought. Only seeking the dead body of their loved ones.”

The Hindu reported that the bodies of Bhat, who owned the building where the shootout took place, and Dr Gul were taken to the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar from Handwara. 

The close relatives were also called to the PCR and the bodies were handed over to them for burial at their ancestral graveyards in Srinagar, it said citing officials.

However, the body of the third Kashmiri killed in the encounter was not returned to his family.

The families of Gul and Bhat were told to bury the bodies before sunrise on Friday.

Indian forces have adopted a policy of burying dead militants at unmarked graves and not returning their bodies to families.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown on Friday over the killings.

Indian forces killed nine Kashmiris on Wednesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kashmir bodies, Indian occupied Kashmir, IOK, Kashmiri civilian killed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kulbhushan Jadhav trends in Pakistan after Indian claims
Kulbhushan Jadhav trends in Pakistan after Indian claims
Smog: Court orders 50% private employees to work from home
Smog: Court orders 50% private employees to work from home
How eight million overseas Pakistanis will affect general elections
How eight million overseas Pakistanis will affect general elections
TLP chief Saad Rizvi released after 7 months in jail
TLP chief Saad Rizvi released after 7 months in jail
ECP says not clear EVMs to be used in next...
ECP says not clear EVMs to be used in next elections
Indian politicians at Kartarpur, SBP meeting, overseas Pakistani voters
Indian politicians at Kartarpur, SBP meeting, overseas Pakistani voters
India kills nine Kashmiris including two used as human shields
India kills nine Kashmiris including two used as human shields
Apple to supply iPhone, Mac parts to users
Apple to supply iPhone, Mac parts to users
Fawad: Schools, colleges caused extremism in Pakistan, not madrassa
Fawad: Schools, colleges caused extremism in Pakistan, not madrassa
Exams to cover full syllabus this year: Shafqat Mehmood
Exams to cover full syllabus this year: Shafqat Mehmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.