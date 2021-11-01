Bizenjo calls for quickly providing health cards across Balochistan

Health cards should be provided to the people of Balochistan as soon as possible, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo ordered the authorities concerned on Monday.

Asking the provincial health department to provide a detailed report in this regard, the chief minister said that all aspects for issuing the health cards should be worked outfinalized quickly. He said that efforts should be made to made this possible in the shortest possible time.

Efforts, he said, should be made to provide all basic facilities, including health and education to the people.

Jail terms reduced in Balochistan

A 60-day special remission in jail terms was announced for prisoners in various jails and judicial lock-ups across Balochistan after the home and tribal affairs department issued an order in this regard on the instructions of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo.

This remission will not be applicable on inmates serving jail terms on charges of sabotage, terrorism, espionage and anti-state activities or heinous acts, including murders and rapes. It will also not be applicable for prisoners convicted on charges of committing unnatural acts, kidnappings, major robberies, violating the Foreign Act of 1946, NAB Ordinance of 1999 and Chapter XVI of the Pakistan Penal Code or those granted special pardon by the provincial government.

Jamali shifted to Karachi hospital

Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali has been shifted to a hospital in Karachi on the advice of his physicians.

He was under treatment at the CMH in Quetta for the past four days.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo prayed for the speedy recovery of the newly-elected speaker.

