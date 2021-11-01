Monday, November 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bizenjo calls for quickly providing health cards across Balochistan

Newly-elected Speaker Jan Muhammad Jamali shifted to Karachi hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Qudus Bizenjo/Facebook

Health cards should be provided to the people of Balochistan as soon as possible, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo ordered the authorities concerned on Monday.

Asking the provincial health department to provide a detailed report in this regard, the chief minister said that all aspects for issuing the health cards should be worked outfinalized quickly. He said that efforts should be made to made this possible in the shortest possible time.

Efforts, he said, should be made to provide all basic facilities, including health and education to the people.

Jail terms reduced in Balochistan

A 60-day special remission in jail terms was announced for prisoners in various jails and judicial lock-ups across Balochistan after the home and tribal affairs department issued an order in this regard on the instructions of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo.

This remission will not be applicable on inmates serving jail terms on charges of sabotage, terrorism, espionage and anti-state activities or heinous acts, including murders and rapes. It will also not be applicable for prisoners convicted on charges of committing unnatural acts, kidnappings, major robberies, violating the Foreign Act of 1946, NAB Ordinance of 1999 and Chapter XVI of the Pakistan Penal Code or those granted special pardon by the provincial government.

Jamali shifted to Karachi hospital

Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali has been shifted to a hospital in Karachi on the advice of his physicians.

He was under treatment at the CMH in Quetta for the past four days.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo prayed for the speedy recovery of the newly-elected speaker.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan qudus bizenjo
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today
Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today
Demolish Karachi's Makkah Terrace in a month: SHC
Demolish Karachi’s Makkah Terrace in a month: SHC
Karachi's biggest Covid vaccination centre shut
Karachi’s biggest Covid vaccination centre shut
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned
NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned
Pakistanis among top six asylum seekers in EU: report
Pakistanis among top six asylum seekers in EU: report
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition
Sindh announces public holiday on November 4 to celebrate Diwali
Sindh announces public holiday on November 4 to celebrate Diwali
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.