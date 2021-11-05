BHC summons Young Doctors Association office-bearers to court

Reporting by Noor Ul Arifeen

The Balochistan High Court or BHC summoned the office-bearers of the Young Doctors Association and ordered the provincial secretary health and other officials concerned to acquire the services of doctors and activate OPDs in hospitals across the province.

The ruling was made during the hearing of a constitutional petition filed on the strike by the Young Doctors. The divisional bench, comprising Chief Justice of the BHC Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch, heard the petition.

During the arguments, it became known that all junior doctors were on strike and no one was manning their posts in hospitals which were against the provisions of the Constitution.

The court asked the registrar to contact YDA president Dr Ahmad Abbas, vice-president Dr Tahir Moosakhel and general secretary Dr Malik Kakar and instruct them to appear before the court on Thursday noon.

The registrar told the court that he tried to contact these office-bearers several times, but their phones were unresponsive.

A representative of the provincial health department said that he had informed YDA president Dr Ahmad Abbas and informed him that the court had called him to appear.

On this, the court remarked that it appeared that these office-bearers were evading to appear in court and refuse to perform services despite being essential service providers.

The court wondered why they should not be punished for violating the Beda Act of 2011.

Furthermore, the court asked the secretary of health (specialized healthcare and medical education) and secretary primary and secondary healthcare to mobilize doctors and activate all OPDs in hospitals across the province. They were also asked to publish the court’s summons in leading newspapers too.

The court also ordered the IG Police Balochistan to beef up security at all hospitals to avert the possibility of an untoward incident, asking the IG to submit a compliance report.

