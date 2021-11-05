Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
BHC orders junior doctors to end boycott, resume OPD duties

YDA office-bearers contend they ‘withdrew’ services because of govt inaction

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Photo: File

Reporting by Noor-ul-Arifeen

The Balochistan High Court or BHC ordered on Friday members of the Young Doctors Association or YDA to return to their duties immediately, ending their boycott of OPDs in hospitals across the province.

Doctors, BHC said, found violating court orders would be prosecuted.

 The division bench, comprising Chief Justice BHC Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch, continued the hearing of a constitutional petition filed against doctors’ strikes in public sector hospitals.

On Friday, office-bearers of YDA, including president Dr Ahmad Abbas, vice-president Dr Tahir, and general secretary Dr Malik Kakar, appeared in court.

YDA representatives said that they had not given any strike call, but only refuse to perform duties in OPDs because the Balochistan government had not responded positively to their demands in the past eight months.

Relevant officials said that doctors had resumed their duties in OPDs.

Urging doctors to return to their duties, the court said that all complaints against the government, demands for serving patients in a better way, and other details in this regard should be brought in the knowledge of the court.

The court also told the health department officials to tell what incentives, if any, they had offered to junior doctors to persuade them to return to their duties.

Police were also ordered to maintain a strict vigil and avert any untoward incident in hospitals.

BHC ruled that doctors found in violation of its orders would be dealt with under contempt of court and competent authority could take action against them in accordance with the BEDA Act of 2011.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till November 8.

Balochistan
 
