Bears rule PSX as US dollar hits Rs176 in interbank

A bearish trend was seen in the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) on Friday as the US dollar hit an all-time high of Rs176 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the dollar traded at Rs177.3.

Market sources say the deadlock in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had a negative impact both on the PSX and the rupee.

Saudi Arabia’s renewed commitment to the package failed to alleviate concerns.

The KSE100 Index slumped 426 points or 0.92% by 3pm. The market was under pressure since Thursday when it was revealed that Pakistan Law Minister Farogh Naseem had failed to break an impasse with the IMF representatives over proposed legislation aimed at granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The US dollar rose by Rs1.8 in the interbank market and by Re1 in the open market.

IMF deadlock and political impasse

Experts say the pressure on the rupee had eased after Saudi Arabia announced a $4.2 billion package for Pakistan and the government claimed that the talks with the IMF were making progress. It was believed that the Saudi package would improve Pakistan’s position at the IMF talks.

However, this week journalist Shahbaz Rana revealed that the talks had stalled once again and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to call IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva and seek her intervention to resume the bailout, but dropped the plan as his government tried to amend a draft SBP bill, which the federal cabinet had approved on March 9, 2021.

The cabinet had proved the bill without studying it, and the Law Ministry later revealed that some of the clauses of the bill were “unconstitutional,” according to Rana.

If the bill is approved as is, sources say, it would grant the SBP complete autonomy and the government would not be able to borrow from the central bank.

The situation aggravated for the government after it failed to convene a joint session of Parliament to pass key legislation on Thursday.

Government allies, including PMLQ and MQM, backtracked at the eleventh hour forcing the PTI government to seek help from the opposition. The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday wrote a letter to the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Saudi Money delayed

Saudi Arabia was to deposit $3 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan, according to an announcement made on October 27. However, the money has not been transferred so far.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki on Friday said that the money would soon be deposited with Pakistan’s central bank.

“This will be soon Insha’Allah. There will be the agreement from the Royal Court and the MoU will be signed in a few days for the payment, and also for the deferred oil payment [facility],” the Saudi envoy said in an exclusive interview with APP.

However, Prince Al-Malki’s announcement did little to alleviate uncertainty at the stock and forex markets.

More details to follow.