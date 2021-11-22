Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Bears rule PSX after interest rate hike

KSE100 index slides about 550 points

SAMAA | and - Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is facing a bearish trend on Monday, the first trading day since the policy rate announcement on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased the interest rate by 150 basis points to 8.75%. However, the announcement has not sit well with the market and the KSE100 index slid about 550 points (more than 1%) by 12pm, SAMAA TV‘s Rizwan Alam reported.

The news about the agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also failed to prop the market, he said.

Last week, traders had expressed reservation on the interest rate hike fearing that belt-tightening will harm their business.

Major shares to decline on Monday included Shield Corporation limited, Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited, and TRG Pak. They were in the lower lock after declining 7.5%.

TRG Pak has come under pressure after its CEO Zia Chishti was accused of sexual assault by a former Affiniti employee. Chishti resigned from Affitini as CEO last week. The share price of TRG Pak has fallen to Rs96.

This is a developing story

