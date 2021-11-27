Saturday, November 27, 2021  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Balochistan bans illegal fishing, trawling in Gwadar

Overfishing has destroyed marine life in the province

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
In a bid to protect the livelihood of fishermen in the region, the Balochistan government has decided to ban illegal fishing and trawling in Gwadar. The Marine Security Agency, district administration, and fisheries department will conduct joint patrolling to crackdown against illegal fishing of trawlers and drive foreign mafia trawlers away. According to a notification issued on November 24, fishing and trawling in "12 nautical miles of the Gwadar sea area" has been banned. The decision aims to protect the rights of fishing communities in Balochistan. Over the years, illegal fishing and overfishing has destroyed marine life in the province depriving fishermen of their sustenance. The development comes after thousands of people from Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Zamran, Ormara, Pishkan, and Buleda came out to the streets. They blocked the coastal highway and Eastbay expressway. The protesters were led by the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek. The demonstrators demanded the provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructure in all cities of Balochistan. After a two-week-long protest, the government decided to agree to four demands. One of them includes handing over the Pakistan-Iran border affairs, presently under the Frontier Corps, to the district administration. Zahoor Buledi, the provincial minister for planning and development, announced Friday that all wine stories in Gwadar have been closed to ensure "peace and stability" in the city. The Gwadar protest has entered its 12th day today (Saturday). Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, leader of the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek, has said that the government has been given three days to accept all demands of the people of the movement staging the sit-in.
FaceBook WhatsApp

In a bid to protect the livelihood of fishermen in the region, the Balochistan government has decided to ban illegal fishing and trawling in Gwadar.

The Marine Security Agency, district administration, and fisheries department will conduct joint patrolling to crackdown against illegal fishing of trawlers and drive foreign mafia trawlers away.

According to a notification issued on November 24, fishing and trawling in “12 nautical miles of the Gwadar sea area” has been banned. The decision aims to protect the rights of fishing communities in Balochistan.

Over the years, illegal fishing and overfishing has destroyed marine life in the province depriving fishermen of their sustenance.

The development comes after thousands of people from Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Zamran, Ormara, Pishkan, and Buleda came out to the streets. They blocked the coastal highway and Eastbay expressway. The protesters were led by the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek.

The demonstrators demanded the provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructure in all cities of Balochistan.

After a two-week-long protest, the government decided to agree to four demands. One of them includes handing over the Pakistan-Iran border affairs, presently under the Frontier Corps, to the district administration.

Zahoor Buledi, the provincial minister for planning and development, announced Friday that all wine stories in Gwadar have been closed to ensure “peace and stability” in the city.

The Gwadar protest has entered its 12th day today (Saturday). Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, leader of the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek, has said that the government has been given three days to accept all demands of the people of the movement staging the sit-in.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Gwadar, illegal fishing,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Changan Pakistan increases car prices
Changan Pakistan increases car prices
Protest, clashes, traffic disruption over Nasla Tower demolition
Protest, clashes, traffic disruption over Nasla Tower demolition
Businesses on military lands: Supreme Court demands signed policy documents
Businesses on military lands: Supreme Court demands signed policy documents
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval
ABAD announces it's stopping construction projects 'in protest'
ABAD announces it’s stopping construction projects ‘in protest’
Civil judge arrested for raping woman in Lower Dir
Civil judge arrested for raping woman in Lower Dir
Lt Gen Nigar becomes first women Col Commandant of AMC
Lt Gen Nigar becomes first women Col Commandant of AMC
Why vaccinated children need booster jabs for measles and rubella
Why vaccinated children need booster jabs for measles and rubella
New African Covid variant emerges with many mutations
New African Covid variant emerges with many mutations
No political speeches: SC wants Nasla Tower razed immediately
No political speeches: SC wants Nasla Tower razed immediately
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.