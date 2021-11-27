Balochistan bans illegal fishing, trawling in Gwadar

In a bid to protect the livelihood of fishermen in the region, the Balochistan government has decided to ban illegal fishing and trawling in Gwadar.

The Marine Security Agency, district administration, and fisheries department will conduct joint patrolling to crackdown against illegal fishing of trawlers and drive foreign mafia trawlers away.

According to a notification issued on November 24, fishing and trawling in “12 nautical miles of the Gwadar sea area” has been banned. The decision aims to protect the rights of fishing communities in Balochistan.

Over the years, illegal fishing and overfishing has destroyed marine life in the province depriving fishermen of their sustenance.

The development comes after thousands of people from Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Zamran, Ormara, Pishkan, and Buleda came out to the streets. They blocked the coastal highway and Eastbay expressway. The protesters were led by the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek.

The demonstrators demanded the provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructure in all cities of Balochistan.

After a two-week-long protest, the government decided to agree to four demands. One of them includes handing over the Pakistan-Iran border affairs, presently under the Frontier Corps, to the district administration.

Zahoor Buledi, the provincial minister for planning and development, announced Friday that all wine stories in Gwadar have been closed to ensure “peace and stability” in the city.

The Gwadar protest has entered its 12th day today (Saturday). Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, leader of the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek, has said that the government has been given three days to accept all demands of the people of the movement staging the sit-in.