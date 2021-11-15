Aziz-ur-Rehman rape case: Student told to record statement in court

A Lahore sessions court has instructed the madrassa student, who was raped by Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, to appear before the judge and record his statement.

On Monday, the case was heard by Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad at the Lahore Cantt Kutchery. The cleric was brought to court amid tight security.

The court asked the police about the whereabouts of the plaintiff and instructed him to appear before the court at the next which has been scheduled for November 29.

Earlier, on October 22, the court rejected Rehman’s bail plea. The cleric’s request contended that he was an innocent citizen and had been wrongly implicated in the case. The court ordered the police to present all witnesses in the case.

On October 4, the court had indicted seven persons, including Azizur Rehman and his sons in the case.

The viral video

On June 16, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore, was booked for sodomy after videos showing him forcing himself on a student went viral.

The student had filed an FIR at Lahore’s North Cantt Police Station.

The complainant said that during the exam of level four, Mufti Aziz, who was the invigilator, accused him and another person of sending someone else in their place for the exam. The cleric had him barred from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.

The student said Mufti Aziz used it to blackmail him into having sexual relations. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

He said he was sexually harassed and blackmailed every Friday for three years. When he went to the madrassa administration, they refused to believe him saying that the mufti was a pious man and they accused the victim of lying.

The student thus started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed.

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.